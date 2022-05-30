wrestling / News
Adam Cole Wins Men’s Owen Hart Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)
It took a bit of help from his friend, but Adam Cole won the inaugural men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing. Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the men’s tournament after Bobby Fish came down and caused a distraction, which allowed Cole to pick up the win.
You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
.@adamcolepro #BAYBAY!!! The #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament Finals are underway! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/pj9QfNhUcc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@SamoaJoe steps into the ring for this #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament Final! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/LqBqbFHU1v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Massive back elbow by @SamoaJoe! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/YvVGPUJaI0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@adamcolepro looking to neutralize the size disadvantage in this matchup! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/9UGv0Z4CJz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Is @SamoaJoe just inches from winning the Owen?! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/mGTx6rjQQv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@adamcolepro just dropped The Boom on @SamoaJoe! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/BYD2h5LAQQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Paul Reportedly Looking For Former WWE Star For His Boxing Promotion
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid