wrestling / News

Adam Cole Wins Men’s Owen Hart Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double Or Nothing Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

It took a bit of help from his friend, but Adam Cole won the inaugural men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing. Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the men’s tournament after Bobby Fish came down and caused a distraction, which allowed Cole to pick up the win.

You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading