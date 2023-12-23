Adam Copeland Is Happy For Christian Cage, Says He’s Wrestling’s Most Underrated Guy

Adam Copeland has his issues on-screen with Christian Cage, but he says he’s happy to see his longtime friend’s success in AEW. Copeland is currently in the midst of a heated feud with his former tag partner on AEW TV, and he praised Cage in a recent interview with TSN. A couple of highlights are below:

On Cage’s success in AEW: “I’m really happy for him because he deserves it. I’ve always said, to me, he’s the most underrated guy ever in the business. You can throw the Bobby Eatons and Brad Armstrongs and other guys in there, but if I’m looking at overall package, mic skills, in-ring skills, presence, all of it, it’s him.”

On Cage being able to spread his wings creatively: “He’s been given the freedom. He’s had no restraints. He’s had no handcuffs put on him. He’s had no preconceived notions placed on him. He’s been given free rein to create. I’ve known this was always there.”