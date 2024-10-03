– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, the wife of AEW star Adam Copeland, announced earlier this week that she and the rest of the Copelands are safe and doing well following the devastating Hurricane Helene in the southeastern United States. Copeland himself shared a video update on his Instagram account earlier today, noting that he and his family are fine at the moment.

He also encouraged people to donate to Hurricane Helene relief funds to help those who have been affected by the storm. Additionally, Adam Copeland promoted the GoFundMe campaign by fellow AEW star Cash Wheeler for Hurricane Helene relief in North Carolina.