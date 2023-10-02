Adam Copeland Reveals Who He Wants To Face In AEW, If He’ll Be Involved Backstage

Adam Copeland revealed some names on his AEW bucket list at the media scrum after his promotional debut at AEW WrestleDream. As noted, the former Edge made his debut at Sunday’s PPV and will be a full-time performer. He talked in the media scrum about which names he’d love to face, and discussed if he will be involved backstage in AEW. You can see some highlights below:

On names on his bucket list in AEW: “You know, when I talked to Tony I said, ‘Just in looking at the roster very quickly, there’s like 14 names. I mean, that’s just from a quick little cursory glance. But like I said, I’ve never faced Samoa Joe. That’s really exciting to me. I’ve never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley. Highly interesting to me. Claudio [Castagnoli], never been in the ring. There’s so many different talent here that I have a lot of respect for, and I’d really like to feel what that is. Kenny Omega, like that’s never happened. I just met him, we’d never met before. There’s a lot here to see and to challenge myself with. And again, that’s — my entire life has been built on challenges. So to look at that, oh God. A guy like me, that’s a steak dinner waiting to be eaten.”

On if he’ll be involved backstage and in creative: “I’ve always been a person that enjoys that process in terms of being heavily involved in the creative process and the direction of storylines, helping at little things. But those little things, when you put them together start to weigh a lot. I love that, I love detail. Attention to detail, and just the little nuances, I love that. I watch movies and I go, ‘Oh, why’d they make that choice?’ I used to follow directors around and they’d be so annoyed, I’m like, ‘Why are you making that choice? Why are we turning around here? Why are we hitting this angle?’ I’d go to the DOP, ‘What’s going on here, what’s going on with this lighting?’ I’m just fascinated, it’s part of why I feel in love with this industry is just the storytelling element of it. It’s a form of art, and that’s how I’ve always looked at it. And now it’s an even more nuanced form of art because it’s so much more detailed, and the audience is so much more intelligent. So you have to work to that intelligence.

“And I absolutely plan to be helping out whoever wants help. Whoever comes and talks to me, I’m an open book. And my 31 years of experience, if you want to tap into that, I’m always — I’m a phone call, I’m a text, I’m a ‘come talk to me face to face’ away. That’s always been how I’ve been… so that’s part of what I bring to the table when I come here. And honestly, that was one of the really, really pivotal things besides my daughter saying I should go be with Uncle Jay and have fun, that I thought I could really kind of help here. And in turn, that helps the entire wrestling industry.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.