Adam Pearce Discusses Working Off of Chelsea Green in WWE

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE producer and on-air Raw General Manager Adam Pearce discussed his TV segments with WWE Superstar Chelsea Green. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Pearce on working with Chelsea Green: “[It’s] always an experience working with Chelsea and easy to play off. When she would do her thing, and to this day when she does it’s almost like you don’t have to say anything. I always try to think about what would my face say to this person without a word coming out of my mouth. What do my eyes say?”

On selling angles with your facial expressions: “I’m pretty good facially, and there’s a tip for younger wrestlers too. Sell everything with this [gestures to face]. Your eyes, your face. I always thought let Chelsea be Chelsea, and I just have to kind of react without saying anything. It’s so much fun.”