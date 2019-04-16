wrestling / News
Former WWE Star Adam Rose Had Heart Attack Scare Over Weekend
Former WWE star Adam Rose revealed in a Facebook post (h/t ProWrestlingSheet) that he suffered a “mild heart attack scare” over the weekend.
“Some news before it gets online. Had a mild heart attack scare on Saturday. Just letting everyone know I’m fine and at home already.”
He added: “Nothing to worry about. To all those that love me, I love you back. See you soon.”
Rose announced his retirement from wrestling on Instagram last month.
View this post on Instagram
I want to announce my full time retirement from the wonderful world of professional wrestling. It's been one hell of a ride. I will be fullfiling all dates currently booked but not taking any more bookings going forward. Thank you to the fans who supported me, the promoters who booked me, all the good brothers and sisters who worked with me. Mainly thank you to the @wwe for letting a 9 year old South African boy live his dream. Many blessings and so much love to all. Goodbye and thank you. #wwe #nxt #raw #smackdown #shootlife #prowrestling