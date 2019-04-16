Former WWE Star Adam Rose Had Heart Attack Scare Over Weekend

Former WWE star Adam Rose revealed in a Facebook post (h/t ProWrestlingSheet) that he suffered a “mild heart attack scare” over the weekend.

“Some news before it gets online. Had a mild heart attack scare on Saturday. Just letting everyone know I’m fine and at home already.”

He added: “Nothing to worry about. To all those that love me, I love you back. See you soon.”

Rose announced his retirement from wrestling on Instagram last month.