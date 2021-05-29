wrestling

Additional Details on This Week’s WWE Annual Stockholder Meeting, SEC Filing

May 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, WWE held the company’s annual stockholder meeting this week on May 27. Since, the meeting, WWE issued this filing to the SEC on the meeting.

As previously reported, Connor Schell and Steven R. Koonin joined the company’s Board of Directors at the meeting. The new SEC filing notes that 13 individuals were elected to the Board of Directors to serve on the board until the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in 2022 and their successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Other Board of Directors members include Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Laureen Ong, Man Jit Singh, Jeffrey R. Speed, Alan M. Wexler, Steve Pamon, Frank A. Riddick III, and Erika Nardini.

