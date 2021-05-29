wrestling
Additional Details on This Week’s WWE Annual Stockholder Meeting, SEC Filing
May 29, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, WWE held the company’s annual stockholder meeting this week on May 27. Since, the meeting, WWE issued this filing to the SEC on the meeting.
As previously reported, Connor Schell and Steven R. Koonin joined the company’s Board of Directors at the meeting. The new SEC filing notes that 13 individuals were elected to the Board of Directors to serve on the board until the Annual Meeting of Stockholders in 2022 and their successors have been duly elected and qualified.
Other Board of Directors members include Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Laureen Ong, Man Jit Singh, Jeffrey R. Speed, Alan M. Wexler, Steve Pamon, Frank A. Riddick III, and Erika Nardini.
More Trending Stories
- MJF Recalls Bizarre Fan Interaction In AEW, Thinking Fan Was Going To Abduct Him
- Impact Wrestling Has Reportedly Contacted Multiple WWE Releases
- Velveteen Dream Reportedly Fired After Incident Reported By Top Star
- Mustafa Ali On Reason RETRIBUTION Storyline Didn’t Work, Pitching WWE Main Event Feud To Vince McMahon