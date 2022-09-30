wrestling / News
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
Sunday will see one live event in Saskatoon with the same talent scheduled as Regina.
