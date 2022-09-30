wrestling / News

A&E Working On Randy Orton Episode of Biography

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton Raw WWE Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that A&E is working on an episode of their WWE Biography series that will focus on Randy Orton. The network is planning more episodes of the series that will begin airing in January. It’s unknown if the Orton episode will be ready in time.

