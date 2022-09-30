wrestling / News
A&E Working On Randy Orton Episode of Biography
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that A&E is working on an episode of their WWE Biography series that will focus on Randy Orton. The network is planning more episodes of the series that will begin airing in January. It’s unknown if the Orton episode will be ready in time.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre On The Original Plan For His Sword Entrance, How Vince McMahon Fixed It
- Chris Jericho On Speaking With Vince McMahon Before Signing With AEW, First Meeting With Tony Khan
- Backstage Rumor on When WWE Will Reveal the White Rabbit
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls How Vince McMahon Would Repeatedly Fine Michael Cole for Saying ‘Now’