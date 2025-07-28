WWE News: A&E NWO Episode Now Streaming, Hulk Hogan’s WCW Debut, 25 Sinister SummerSlam Moments

– A&E has released the first episode of season three of WWE Legends, titled “Hulk Hogan and the Rise of the nWo Changed Wrestling Forever.” The entire episode is available to stream below.

“Hulk Hogan’s turn to form the nWo with Hall and Nash reshaped wrestling and pop culture. This is the story of how they changed everything. Learn the full story in Season 3, Episode 1, “nWo.”

– WWE has put up video of Hulk Hogan’s debut match in WCW against Ric Flair at Bash at the Beach 1994: “Hulk Hogan makes history, as he challenges Ric Flair for the WCW World Title in his WCW in-ring debut. Plus, Cactus Jack & Kevin Sullivan defend the WCW Tag Team Title against Pretty Wonderful, United States Champion “Stunning” Steve Austin defends against Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and much more!”

– WWE has released a video on the 25 most sinister SummerSlam moments, which can be viewed below.