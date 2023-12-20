wrestling / News
AEW Abandons Trademark Application For ‘East West Express’
AEW isn’t trademarking the term “East West Express” after all, abandoning their trademark application for the name. As reported last month, the company had applied to trademark the term, which happens to be the tag team name used by Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver on the indie scene.
As Fightful reports, AEW abandoned the trademark on December 19th. You can see the filing below:
Notice of Abandonment:
OFFICIAL USPTO NOTICE OF ABANDONMENT
TRADEMARK APPLICATION EXPRESSLY ABANDONED
U.S. Application Serial No. 98285813
Mark: EAST WEST EXPRESS (STANDARD CHARACTER MARK)
Owner: All Elite Wrestling, LLC
Docket/Reference No.
Issue Date: December 18, 2023
On December 15, 2023, you filed a request to expressly abandon your application. Your application is now abandoned and we will take no further action on it.
For questions about this notice, contact the Trademark Assistance Center at 1-800-786-9199 (select option 1) or at [email protected].
View this notice and other documents for this application online in the Trademark Status and Document Retrieval (TSDR) database.
The trademark was “intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts.”