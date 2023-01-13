AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior

– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below.

The promo features Max Caster stating that they’ll be “among the biggest names in showbiz history,” referencing controversial figures Roseanne Barr, Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump and Johnny Depp. Bowens then tells them to stop and says, “What they mean is the Hollywood Walk of Fame Board of Directors have unanimously voted for The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to receive stars on the Walk of Fame. So our scissors are going to live in concrete forever because everyone loves The Acclaimed!”

“Our scissors are gunna live in concrete forever!” We’ll hear from #TheAcclaimed @PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official @RealBillyGunn THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!”

– As Wrestling Inc notes, AEW’s FITE TV feed of last night’s Dynamite saw Excalibur acknowledge the passing of lucha legend Black Warrior. Warrior passed away earlier this week, and the site notes that the AEW commentator said on the feed: