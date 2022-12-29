wrestling / News

AEW News: Acclaimed Diss Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett In Music Video on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Ethan Page

December 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Acclaimed Billy Gunn AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– The Acclaimed had some shots to fire at Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, doing so via a music video released on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens release their latest music video that had several verbal shots at their rivals, as you can see below.

Among the highlights are Caster saying that for Jarrett, “Failing upwards is just your way of life/And you stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife,” and “Jay Lethal’s only known for imitating dudes/20-year veteran and no one’s imitating you.”

– Bryan Danielson was able to pick up a win over Ethan Page in the first match of Wednesday’s episode:

AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson, The Acclaimed, Jeremy Thomas

