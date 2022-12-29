wrestling / News
AEW News: Acclaimed Diss Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett In Music Video on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Beats Ethan Page
– The Acclaimed had some shots to fire at Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, doing so via a music video released on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Max Caster & Anthony Bowens release their latest music video that had several verbal shots at their rivals, as you can see below.
Among the highlights are Caster saying that for Jarrett, “Failing upwards is just your way of life/And you stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife,” and “Jay Lethal’s only known for imitating dudes/20-year veteran and no one’s imitating you.”
EVERYBODY LOVES #THEACCLAIMED ✂️🔥✂️@PlatinumMax @Bowens_Official @RealBillyGunn
It’s #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xvPHGOgiD5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022
– Bryan Danielson was able to pick up a win over Ethan Page in the first match of Wednesday’s episode:
An impressive victory by @bryandanielson, and he turns his attention directly to the #AEW World Champion @The_MJF!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/k1yR9OhYqD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Lance Archer Clarifies Shots at AEW In Recent Promo, Says He’s Grateful To Be There
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
- Dax Harwood On His Heat With Road Dogg, How Road Dogg Buried Him To Front Office
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Opposed to No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts