AEW All In to Return to London’s Wembley Stadium in 2026
August 25, 2024 | Posted by
– During today’s AEW All In: London 2024 event, AEW and Wembley Stadium announced when the company will return to the historic venue. AEW will be taking next year off from Wembley, with the pay-per-view show being held in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field in July 2025 instead of Wembley.
All Elite Wrestling will be back in London in 2025, not for All In, but for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. The event will be held at in the city on August 24, 2025. The venue for the event has not yet been announced.
AEW and Wembley Stadium did not confirm when the event will be held in London in 2026.
See you again in 2026. #AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/QTRDEu7hQN
— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) August 25, 2024
