AEW All Out 2023 Date Officially Announced, One Week After All In

AEW has announced that All Out 2023 will take place in Chicago a week after All In in London. It was announced during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that All out will take place on September 3rd at the United Center. This is just a week after All In takes place on August 27th.

All Out will cap off a three-show date in Chicago, preceded by AEW Dynamite & Rampage on August 30th at the NOW Arena and AEW Collision on September 2nd at the United Center.