AEW and NXT Facing Stiff Competition From UFC and NASCAR Next Wednesday

NXT and AEW will compete yet again next Wednesday, with both shows featuring title matches. However, they will have some sports competition outside the wrestling world. UFC is set to run an event from Fight Island on ESPN that night, while FS1 will run the NASCAR All-Star Open. Although it should be noted that the main card of the UFC show begins at 9 PM ET, after both NXT and Dynamite have ended, so they will only be against the preliminary card.

NXT is set to feature a match for the women’s title between Tegan Nox and Io Shira, while Dynamite’s special Fight for the Fallen episode will feature the long-promoted Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage match for the AEW World title.