Ratings Breakdown For Night Two of Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash

As we previously reported, NXT once again took home the viewership trophy for the third week in a row, but AEW Fyter Fest still had a better rating than NXT Great American Bash. NXT drew 759,000 viewers and had a 0.20 (260,000 viewers) rating, while AEW had 715,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating (364,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers including by each quarter.

NXT was down 4.2% overall and 7.7% in the key adults 18-49 demographic. AEW was down 4.4% overall and 2.2% in the demo. AEW once again won every demo this week. It had 89,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 39.1%), 42,000 in women 18-34 (down 4.5%), 162,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.4%) and 71,000 in women 35-49 (down 20.2%). NXT, meanwhile, had 47,000 in men 18-34 (up 9.3%), 33,000 in women 18-34 (down 19.5%), 118,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.3%) and 64,000 in women 35-49 (down 9.9%). In an interesting note, AEW defeated the most recent episode of Smackdown in the men and women 18-34 categories, but Smackdown was ahead in men and women 35-49.

AEW was #7 for the night in the demo and #5 in non-news shows, behind MTV’s Challenge: Total Madness, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and two episodes of Food Network’s Grocery Games. AEW was #3 in males 18-49 behind Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Challenge. It was #2 in males 12-34 behind Challenge, but had its highest numbers in that demo since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. NXT was #24 in 18-49, #10 among non-news shows, #12 in 18-49 males and #9 in 12-34 males.

AEW won all four quarters in the first hour in overall viewers, while NXT took the second hour. AEW won all eight in the 18-49 demo and 35-49. In 18-34, AEW doubled or more against NXT in the first four, won seven overall but lost 117,000 to 114,000 in the last quarter.

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for Fyter Fest:

Q1: Private Party vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page – 785,000 viewers, 391,000 in 18-49

Q2: Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer – 695,000 viewers (down 90,000), 356,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q3: End of Archer vs. Janela/Darby Allin promo/Taz & Brian Cage interview – 736,000 viewers (up 41,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q4: The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade – 735,000 viewers (down 1,000), 379,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q5: Big Swole angle/Nyla Rose squash & promo – 705,000 viewers (down 30,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)

Q6: SCU vs. Dark Order & Colt Cabana – 692,000 viewers (down 13,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (no change)

Q7: End of 6-Man Tag/Big Swole Angle/Next week hype – 695,000 viewers (up 3,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q8: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy – 675,000 viewers (down 20,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae – 775,000 viewers, 235,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Yim vs. LeRae – 681,000 viewers (down 94,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)

Q3: Bronson Reed vs. Tony Nese/Robert Stone angle – 696,000 viewers (up 15,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q4: Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah Scott – 681,000 viewers (down 15,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q5: El Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango & Drake Maverick – 757,000 viewers (up 76,000), 247,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)

Q6: Mercedes Martinez vs. Santana Garrett – 741,000 viewers (down 16,000), 257,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q7: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee – 816,000 viewers (up 75,000), 312,000 in 18-49 (up 55,000)

Q8: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee – 922,000 viewers (up 106,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (up 47,000)

AEW had a 0.13 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 21.3%), 0.37 in 35-49 (down 11.7%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 6.9%). The audience was 69% male in 18-49 and 62.2% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 10.0%), 0.11 in 18-34 (down 4.8%), 0.29 in 35-49 (down 14.2%) and 0.39 in 50+ (down 2.5%). The audience was 63% male in 18-49 and 55.2% male in 12-17.