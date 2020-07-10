wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For Night Two of Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash
As we previously reported, NXT once again took home the viewership trophy for the third week in a row, but AEW Fyter Fest still had a better rating than NXT Great American Bash. NXT drew 759,000 viewers and had a 0.20 (260,000 viewers) rating, while AEW had 715,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating (364,000 viewers). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of the numbers including by each quarter.
NXT was down 4.2% overall and 7.7% in the key adults 18-49 demographic. AEW was down 4.4% overall and 2.2% in the demo. AEW once again won every demo this week. It had 89,000 viewers in men 18-34 (up 39.1%), 42,000 in women 18-34 (down 4.5%), 162,000 in men 35-49 (down 7.4%) and 71,000 in women 35-49 (down 20.2%). NXT, meanwhile, had 47,000 in men 18-34 (up 9.3%), 33,000 in women 18-34 (down 19.5%), 118,000 in men 35-49 (down 16.3%) and 64,000 in women 35-49 (down 9.9%). In an interesting note, AEW defeated the most recent episode of Smackdown in the men and women 18-34 categories, but Smackdown was ahead in men and women 35-49.
AEW was #7 for the night in the demo and #5 in non-news shows, behind MTV’s Challenge: Total Madness, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and two episodes of Food Network’s Grocery Games. AEW was #3 in males 18-49 behind Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Challenge. It was #2 in males 12-34 behind Challenge, but had its highest numbers in that demo since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. NXT was #24 in 18-49, #10 among non-news shows, #12 in 18-49 males and #9 in 12-34 males.
AEW won all four quarters in the first hour in overall viewers, while NXT took the second hour. AEW won all eight in the 18-49 demo and 35-49. In 18-34, AEW doubled or more against NXT in the first four, won seven overall but lost 117,000 to 114,000 in the last quarter.
Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for Fyter Fest:
Q1: Private Party vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page – 785,000 viewers, 391,000 in 18-49
Q2: Joey Janela vs. Lance Archer – 695,000 viewers (down 90,000), 356,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)
Q3: End of Archer vs. Janela/Darby Allin promo/Taz & Brian Cage interview – 736,000 viewers (up 41,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)
Q4: The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Lucha Bros, The Butcher & The Blade – 735,000 viewers (down 1,000), 379,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)
Q5: Big Swole angle/Nyla Rose squash & promo – 705,000 viewers (down 30,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (down 28,000)
Q6: SCU vs. Dark Order & Colt Cabana – 692,000 viewers (down 13,000), 351,000 in 18-49 (no change)
Q7: End of 6-Man Tag/Big Swole Angle/Next week hype – 695,000 viewers (up 3,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)
Q8: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy – 675,000 viewers (down 20,000), 362,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)
And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:
Q1: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae – 775,000 viewers, 235,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of Yim vs. LeRae – 681,000 viewers (down 94,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (down 9,000)
Q3: Bronson Reed vs. Tony Nese/Robert Stone angle – 696,000 viewers (up 15,000), 235,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)
Q4: Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah Scott – 681,000 viewers (down 15,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)
Q5: El Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango & Drake Maverick – 757,000 viewers (up 76,000), 247,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)
Q6: Mercedes Martinez vs. Santana Garrett – 741,000 viewers (down 16,000), 257,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)
Q7: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee – 816,000 viewers (up 75,000), 312,000 in 18-49 (up 55,000)
Q8: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee – 922,000 viewers (up 106,000), 359,000 in 18-49 (up 47,000)
AEW had a 0.13 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.19 in 18-34 (up 21.3%), 0.37 in 35-49 (down 11.7%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 6.9%). The audience was 69% male in 18-49 and 62.2% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.11 in 12-17 (up 10.0%), 0.11 in 18-34 (down 4.8%), 0.29 in 35-49 (down 14.2%) and 0.39 in 50+ (down 2.5%). The audience was 63% male in 18-49 and 55.2% male in 12-17.
