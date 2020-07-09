NXT Great American Bash Surpasses AEW Fyter Fest in Overnight Viewership, AEW Ahead in Key Demo Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between the respective second nights of NXT The Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest. Much like last week, both shows featured stacked cards. Also, again like last week, NXT Great American Bash finished ahead of AEW in terms of the overall overnight viewership by a margin of 44,000 viewers. But yet again, AEW Dynamite was the victor in terms of the key demo ratings.

The second night of The Great American Bash for NXT finished with 759,000 viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s overnight audience of 792,000 viewers, which was NXT’s biggest audience since February 19. This is also the third consecutive week where NXT has surpassed the overnight viewing audience for AEW. This result is good for NXT considering the main event result for Great American Bash’s huge title vs. title match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee was spoiled ahead of time by Indus Sher member Saurav Gurjar.

Meanwhile, the second night of AEW Fyter Fest finished with 715,000 viewers, which is down from last week’s 748,000 viewers. Coincidentally, both broadcasts saw identical viewership drops of 33,000 viewers. Another coincidence is that NXT beat AEW by the same margin of viewers as last week with 44,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, AEW finished ahead of NXT. While both shows had ratings drops this week in the key demo, NXT’s was slightly larger. Fyter Fest Night 2 finished with a 0.28 rating, decreasing from last week’s 0.29. Great American Bash Night 2 drew a 0.20, down from last week’s 0.22 rating. So yet again, similar to last week, AEW walks away with a moral victory of sorts after having bested NXT in the key ratings demo by a significant margin.

In the Cable Top 150 rankings, the second Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite managed to land solidly in the Top 10 again at No. 7, slightly down from last week’s No. 6 finish. NXT fell considerably further this week. After ranking at No. 13 last week, the show fell 11 slots to No. 24 for last night’s show.

Challenge: Total Madness on MTV was the overall ratings winner for last night, with a 0.53 rating in the key demo and 937,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News Channel topped the viewership for the cable networks for the evening with 4.282 million viewers.

Next week will feature another specially-themed episode of AEW Dynamite with Fight for the Fallen on July 15. The show will feature the delayed AEW World title match between AEW champ Jon Moxley and newly crowned FTW champion Brian Cage. The match was previously scheduled for last night’s Fyter Fest, but it had to be postponed for precautionary measures.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)