AEW Announces Anna Jay As Latest Signing

AEW has added another name to its roster in Anna Jay. The company announced on Twitter on Monday that Jay, who made her debut last week against Hikaru Shida, has joined the roster.

Jay joins a women’s division that includes Nyla Rose, Riho, Britt Baker, Big Swole, Shida, Emi Sakura, Shanna, Leva Bates, Mel, Penelope Ford, Sadie Gibbs, Kris Statlander, Bea Priestley and more.