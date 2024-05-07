wrestling / News

Natalya Pays Tribute To Owen Hart On His Birthday

May 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Owen Hart, Dark Side of the Ring Image Credit: WWE

Natalya took to social media to pay tribute to her uncle Owen Hart on what would have been his 59th birthday. Hart would have had his birthday today, and Natalya took to her Twitter account to pay homage to the late WWE star, writing:

“This is one of my favorite photos of Owen… outside the Hart House, probably ready to play a practical joke on someone. Remembering Owen on his birthday today. Long live the King of Harts.”

Hart passed away on May 23rd, 1999 after he fell from the rafters during an entrance gone wrong at WWE Over the Edge.

