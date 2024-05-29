Jordynne Grace Appears On WWE NXT, Will Challenge For Women’s Title At Battleground

TNA’s Jordynne Grace appeared on this week’s WWE NXT and will fight for the NXT Women’s Title at Battleground in just under two weeks. Tuesday night’s show featured Roxanne Perez coming out to the ring to learn who her NXT Women’s Title defends at the June 9th PPV would be. Perez cut a promo in which she talked about how she’s the only person who has been dedicated to the NXT Women’s Title and not used it as a stepping stone.

Ava then came out and introduced Grace as Perez’s opponent for the title. Grace came to the ring with the TNA Knockouts Champion and said she respected what Perez has done, but that at NXT Battleground she planned to become a double champion.

Grace made her first WWE appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble.