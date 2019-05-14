Various News: AEW Announces New Referees, Curt Hawkins’ Wife Blogs on WrestleMania Weekend

– All Elite Wrestling has announced two new referees joining the company. As you can see below, Rick Knox and Bryce Remsburg have joined the company. Knox has worked for PWG and Lucha Underground, as well as various NWA promotions, while Remsburg has worked for Chikara and SHIMMER Wrestling.

– Curt Hawkins noted on Twitter that his wife wrote a blog about her experience over WrestleMania Weekend. You can see Hawkins tweeting about the blog below, and read the actual article here.