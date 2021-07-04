AEW Announces Ticket Sellout for Fyter Fest Night 1, Ricky Starks Takes Credit

– AEW has announced that tickets have sold out for Night 1 of this year’s Fyter Fest. The special AEW Dynamite episode will take place over two nights, with night 1 scheduled for July 14 in the Cedar Park – Greater Austin, TX area.

AEW wrote on Twitter, “Thx Austin, TX area #AEW fans! Our 7/14 #AEWDynamite @HEBCenter in Cedar Park is SOLD OUT-we’ll look to open up more seats to sell if production allows the day prior & day of show. Keep checking for a chance to purchase seats to see @AEW live AEWTIX.COM”

On Night 1, Brian Cage will defend his FTW title against Ricky Starks. Starks is already taking credit for the sellout via Twitter, which you can see below. He wrote, “One match announced and it proceeds to sell out.”

Meanwhile, Fyter Fest Night 2 will be held in Dallas, Texas on July 21. Fyter Fest Night 1 will be held at the HEB Center. The show will be broadcast live on TNT.