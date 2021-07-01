wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For Two Night Fyter Fest Episodes of AEW Dynamite
AEW has two title matches set between the two nights of the Fyter Fest episodes of Dynamite next month. AEW announced on Wednesday’s show that Brian Cage will defend the FTW Championship against Ricky Starks on the July 14th episode which is Fyter Fest night one, while Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Nyla Rose at Fyter Fest night two on July 21st.
Taz announced the FTW Championship match, noting that Ricky Starks is now medically cleared and that he will settle his issues with Cage at night one. You can see the ammouncement of both matches below:.
#BreakingNews from #TeamTaz
Wednesday, July 14 in #Austin a medically cleared @starkmanjones will face @MrGMSI_BCage for the FTW Championship!!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Q30wDWvS0C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
Could we see a NEW #AEW Women's World Champion at #FyterFest Night #2 in Dallas, Wednesday, July 21, 2021?
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/4a4GJ63UjD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
