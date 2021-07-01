Title Matches Set For Two Night Fyter Fest Episodes of AEW Dynamite

AEW has two title matches set between the two nights of the Fyter Fest episodes of Dynamite next month. AEW announced on Wednesday’s show that Brian Cage will defend the FTW Championship against Ricky Starks on the July 14th episode which is Fyter Fest night one, while Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Nyla Rose at Fyter Fest night two on July 21st.

Taz announced the FTW Championship match, noting that Ricky Starks is now medically cleared and that he will settle his issues with Cage at night one. You can see the ammouncement of both matches below:.