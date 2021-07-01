Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 6.30.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

EVERYONE!! HUGE NEWS!!! GUESS WHO OFFICIALLY HAS A PUBLISHING COMPANY!!!!

Please, please, please, visit GoldScript Co and be sure to add me on Instagram <a href=http://instagram.com/[email protected]!!!

One of you guys e mailed me about your own publishing company, and rest assured I’ll be getting back to you before the end of the week!

I’ve missed you all!

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.

We start the show with Jericho wearin some sick Js. We’ve got a full ass crowd, and Jericho is loving it.

Oh, we are starting with the heat!

The Bucks come out with some questionable facial hair that pisses off people more than it should.



Match 1: Penta Cero M and Eddie Kingston vs The Young Bucks

We get all four men in the ring to start. Penta on the apron, kicks Nick away, Eddie with a backslide for 1..2..NO!!! He drop toe holds Matt and pulls back on him from behind as Penta kicks the chest. Eddie covers for 1..2..NO!!! Eddie drops an elbow. Chop to Matt. Another. Body slam in the middle of the ring, hard right to Nick. Eddie holds the legs as Penta heads to the top rope. Ref is distracted and Penta dropkicks the ass cheeks of Matt. Eddie tags in Penta. Penta with a kick to the chest. Penta double underhooks, Matt sends him into the corner. Matt pokes Eddie off the apron and runs with a clothesine to Penta, as Nick kicks him into the head. Another kick as Matt cannonballs into Penta. Tag to Nick. Nick chokes up Penta on the ropes. Ref breaks it. Running kick to the face. Tag to Matt. Whip to Penta, double elbow into fist drops. Matt covers. 1..2….NO! Kick from Matt. Tag to Nick. Nick kicks Penta on his knees. Whip and Penta slides outside, Matt follows, tilt a whirl backbreaker to Matt. Penta hops on the apron, high kick to Nick. Top rope Penta flies, cross body, tag to Eddie. Eddie in and hits a right hand, another, another to Matt, running splash in the corner to each boys. He locks the head, hooks, and gets a Fishermans! 1…2…NO!!!! Eddie whips, high knee. Matt pulls Eddie out, Eddie with a suplex to Matt! Nick kicks Eddie right in the chin. Nick to the apron. Matt down below. Standing moonsault/splash combo to Eddie.

Back in the ring. Nick with knees to Eddie. Again. Hits the ropes, stomps the back. Tag to Matt. Knee drop after mocking Randy Savage. Eddie tries to escape a hold but Matt drops him on the back. Kick to the face. Tag to Nick. Kick to the back of Eddie. Again, again, but Eddie is no selling. He’s eating the hits. He turns, chops, another, to both guys. Chop after chop, kick to the back of the knee from Matt, running knee from Nick, another to Penta. Tag to Matt. Matt in and hits some fists to the top of the head. Tag to Nick. Nick to the top rope. Right fist to Eddie from Matt. Again,. Firemans. Rolling s—noooo, Eddie shoves Matt INTO Nick then to the outside. Eddie looks to Matt, smiling. He grabs the head, headbutts to Nick. Over and over. Nick locks the head. SUPERPLEX!!!Tag to Penta. Tag to Matt. Penta chops both Bucks, kick to the legs. Whip to Nick, reversed, hops over, kick to Matt, runs and wheelbarrow to Nick INTO A DDT!!! Penta with a slingblade! Ick to Matt. CORKSCREW CODE RED!!! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Everyone says it was a 3!!! THAT WAS 3 han. Penta calls for the end. Matt shoots the legs, slingshots Penta into a kick from Nick. Tag to Nick. Nick in, hurricanrana TO THE TORSO! Nice. Nick rushes the corner, high kick, another, a right elbow, locks the head for a bulldog, Penta shoves him, Eddie sends him into the buckle upside down, Penta with a huge superkick! GERMAN! COVER! 1..2….NO!!!! Eddie on the rmap, Matt flies off the top rope with a crossbody.

In the ring, Penta feeds off the crowd. Nick punches. Penta chops. Right from Nick. Penta kicks. Whip, Nick spins back into the ring, Superkick to Nick!!! Rope work and Nick tries a kick, Penta spins, go behind, standing switch, LOW BLOW FROM NICK!!! Tag to Matt. Matt sets up for Fear Factor with a stomp!!! Matt covers. 1…2….NO!!!!!

THE GOOD BROTHERS ar here. They’re in street clothes, wathing the match ringside. Eddie is fighting back to both Bucks, Exploder to Nick, misses a backfist, SUPERKICK TO EDDIE, but HE EATS IT!!! ANOTHER!!! One from Nick. Eddie goes down. Penta is up. Matt holds him, Nick runs, gets sent to the outside, doube underhook to Penta. Cutler on the apron! HE SPRAYS! PENTA DUCKS!!! Cutler sprays Matt!!!!

HERE COMES KAZARIAN!! He attacks Cutler! Penta with a dive over the top rope onto The Good Brothers and Cutler!!! Penta back in with a FEAR FACTOR!!! Cover for 1…2…3!!!

Winners: Penta and Eddie Kingston

A little too much Bucks in the beginning, but I suppose that helps the heeldom of them. We picked it up in the final minutes, and as overbooked as some may claim it to be, everything made sense and was incredibly fun.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:50

Backstage, Christian Cage is talking to Jungle Boy about being the champion some day. Tonight is a huge night for Jungle Boy, though. He can be the first wrestler ever to get 50 wins. Tonight, do that.

Luchasaurus comes in and does his best Batman impression. He says dinosaurs are very loyal, so now he has Cage’s back. Christian says he’s a quarter triceratops, and Lucha loses his dino voice as they walk away.

WE ARE BACK, and Ethan Page is here with Tony to tell us why a Coffin Match.

Page says he’d like to be honest, and what he’s been doing is not enough. His goal, He wants to exterminate Darby. He tossed him down steps, he came back. He threw him in the crowd, he came back. In the indies, he busts his head, breaks his elbow. Crippling him physically isn’t an option anymore. He’s gotta do it mentally. That’s what the coffin is about.

He talks to Darby now. He is going to beat Darby in this coffin match. When he beats Darby, every time he goes up for a coffin drop, he’ll think of Ethan Page. He will shut the coffin on his confidence forever.

IT’S STIIIINNGGG!!!

Sting is dragging a coffin behind him. We get a video package of Darby wearing an eyed-out Ethan Page. It goes black, and Darby is in the coffin. He rushes the ring, sleeper to Ethan. Sky there to attack him, but here comes Sting to hit a Scorpion Death Drop. Darby continues to choke up Page, then puts his finger in the eyes of Page until Page screams. Ethan screams, says Darby knows he can’t beat him at 100%. Next week’s match is off. It’s not happening. Page wants it on paper, Darby can’t touch him the week before, and if Darby behaves, MAYBE they can do this at Fyter Fest.



Match 2: Jack Evans vs Jungle Boy

Lockup into a wrist lock. Evans flips out, locks the head, sends JB away, JB with a headlock takedown. JB releases, cartwheels over, locks another headlock, releasees, trips the legs, cover for 1. Trips the legs from Jack, JB dodges a hit, and goes for a Snare Trap fast. Evans reaches the ropes. Kick from Evans. Whip to the ropes, reversed, Evans hops over, under, over, holds on, and JB misses a dropkick. Evans with a kick to the face. JB drops in the corner. Dropkick from JB, and a kip up.

WE ARE BACK and JB hits a huge clothesline, spinning Jack in a full ass circle. Jack kicks, JB blocks, JB sends him over the top rope. Kick from Jack, sends JB into the center. Jack to the top, JB runs up, locks the head, flies with a superp—NO!!!

Jack slips through, hops up and goes for a German, but JB lands on his feet as Jack is in the Tree of Woe. Running dropkick to the face! SNARE TRAP!!! TAP!

Winner: Jungle Boy

An average match that gives Jungle Boy his official 50th win, making him the first to do it.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 5:51

The Hardy Family Office run out to attack, but out comes Cage and Lucha to help out. Cage attacks Matt in the center of the ring. Matt punches the gut, Cage locks the horns, Matt misses a right, Cage grabs the head of Matt and slams him down. He rips the jacket off of Matt and chokes him up with it. Matt escapes and walks up the ramp as Cage’s music plays.

MJF gets a promo, saying he outsmarted Sammy while being the fox in the hen house. He outwrestled him at Blood and Guts. He dethroned Sammy. Jericho, call it quits, throw in the towel. MJF is better, there’s no shame in quitting, but instead, Jericho has turned AEW into Looney Tunes. He has ruined MJF’s limo, and now he’s attacking during interviews. MJF is laughing. He’s laughing because Jericho thinks MJF is the joke, but Jericho is the joke. This is the best he can come up with? He stoops so low. So here’s a question; how low is Jericho willing to stoop. We’ll find out next week, where MJF announces his stip for that final match between the two. All he requests, is that if Jericho makes it, after he beats Chris, Jericho will leave him alone. In between now nad then, he will take this all out on Sammy.

A lot have wanted to see this, and it’s because they wanna know who the future is. As much as it pains him to admit it, they’ll say Sammy is the future…BECAUSE MJF IS THE NOW!! After he beats Sammy, he wants to tell all the Sammy Simps that he is better than him…and he knows it.

Andrade wants Matt Sydal in Miami.

TONY SCHIAVONE is ringside and invites Kenny Omega to come out, who is rocking some unique facial hair of his own.

Kenny says this reminds him of a convo he and Tony had earlier today when Tony asked him how he stays motivated. Tony doesn’t recall this conversation. Kenny ignores this and says he’ll answer it anyway. Today, he woke up feeling like a king. It was upon further reflection that he realized that he defeated the toughest guy in AEW, the greatest high-flier, the biggest merch selling act in AEW, the greatest athlete aside from him in AEW, but he also defeated the greatest up and coming star last week. It pains him to say that unfortunately, with no one left, Omega will have to take some time off. It’s ok, he’s still got titles elsewhere, and we can catch him elsewhere. His work here is far….

OUT COME THE DARK ORDER.

Evil Uno on the mic. Omega has no challengers? Well, Evil Uno thinks differently.

Omega laughs, considers 5, saying he wouldn’t last two minutes in the ring with Omega. He tells them all to turn around and walk back through that tunnel. They aren’t ranked.

Evil Uno says Omega is right, they aren’t…but Omega knows someone who does. Someone they’ve befriended, someone who is the new #1 Contender.

Omega says if they are talking about who he thinks they are, then he doesn’t think that he’d appreciate Dark Order speaking for him. He also doesn’t think that this person has the guts to face Omega. That person doesn’t even, himself, think that he has the right to hold up that title, so unless there is another trick up Omega’s sleeve, this is where he says goodbye and goodnight.



Match 3: TNT Championship Match

Miro vs Brian Pillman Jr.

Hard rights from Pillman right from the start. Heading him to the corner, but Miro revereses and hits a one-arm samoan drop. Kick to the guy. Some hard forearms to the back, another. Again. Miro lifts Pillman to his knees and kicks the chest hard. Another kick. Suplex to Pillman, and Miro gets some air! Fallaway Slam sends Pillman out of the ring.

Back, and Brian is in the ring. He’s fighting Miro on the apron. Springboard dropkick ala Jericho! Pillman hits the ropes, dives through the ropes with a dropkick! Right chop to Miro. Again. Another to the back. More. He sends Miro into the apron face first. Whip to Miro into the barricade. Miro runs into the ring, Pillman on the apron, Miro runs, eats a shoulder, Sprinboard clothesline into a cover for 1….N!O!!!Pillman back on the apron. Springboard again, Miro tries to kick, Pillman fakes! Superkick to Miro! Another!!!! Pillman is HYPED!!! He calls for the end, crowd is loving it. A third is blocked, Miro spins Pillman, high kick to the head. Miro grabs the head, stares at Pillman. Huge kick to Pillman and he goes down. Miro shouts GAME OVE. He turns Pillman. Stomps the back.

Game Over. Pillman to his knees, Miro brings him back. Sleeper. Pillman passes out!

Winner: Miro

You know, no one thought Pillman was going to win, but PILLMAN made you believe that HE THOUGHT he was going to win, and every move and moment in this match added to that. It’s the little things.

Total Rating: **

Match Time:7:24

Backstage, Page runs into The Dark Order’s “office,” saying why would they do something stupid? Dark Order says he still wants it, and they know it. He’s afraid to fail, and that’s ok as long as he gets back on the horse. When Evil Uno failed, Page celebrated his efforts. Silver says they are here for him. Page has this. Believe in him. They do. Reynolds is last to leave, says he’s waited long enough. It’s Page’s time.

TEAM TAZ is backstage for some big news. Starks and Cage are not with him, but Hobbs and Hook are. He says Starks and Cage’s bickering has been toxic on him, on Hobbs, on Hooks. Hook is tired of it, Hobbs says someone needs to figure it out. So on July 14, it will be figured out: Cage will defend the FTW Title against a medically cleared Ricky Starks. Sometimes family members need to have a good ol fashioned fight to clean things up.



Match 4: Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero vs Britt Baker and Rebel

Rebel and Vickie start, it looks like. She gets shoved, Britt cheap shots Vickie. Bell rings. In comes Nyla to attack. Britt shoves Rebel right into her. Sleeper to Nyla. Nyla punches the knee and flips Rebel in front. Nyla with an axe handle. Splash to Rebel. She tries to tag Britt, but Britt isn’t ready. Rebel turns and Nyla hits a clothesline. Nyla lifts Rebel. Body slam to Rebel. Another. Tag to Vickie. She yells for Nyla to go grab something then does the Eddie shimmy. My heart. Vickie to the 2nd rope, but Rebel is up. She sends Vicking skirting across the ing. Cover for 1….2..NO!!!

Back, and Nyla drops Rebel again. Britt hits her with a knee, then hangs her up on the ropes. Rebel rolls her up, gets a 1…2..NO!!! Blind tag from Britt. Slingblade to Nyla. Tries for a suplex, but Nyla kicks her, shoots her up for a. Beast Bomb. Britt lands on her feet, kick to the gut, another to the face. She has the glove, but Nyla is there for a chokeslam! Nyla hangs Britt on the top rope. Nyla to the top rope. She flies with a knee to the back of the head and Britt dies. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Tag to Vickie. Britt kicks her INTO Nyla, and Nyla tumbles. Britt tries for the Lockjaw!! Shes got it and Vickie taps.

Winners: Britt Baker and Rebel

About half of this match was during a commercial, and what we saw wasn’t all that great. Thankfully, it didn’t need to be great, as this was to sell the eventual Nyla vs Britt match, and it did just that.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 6:54

Nyla attacks after the bell, then brings Britt over to the apron and powerbombs Britt onto a table! Ouch.

Backstage, Hager is with Santana and Ortiz. He bets we are tired of seeing them. Wardlow almost had his respect, he took his loss, then Spears attacked from behind, and Wardlow punched Malenko in the face? FTR got their hands dirty, so they’re going to get their hands dirtier. They like the heart and the fight, but the ass-whooping will be much sweeter knowing FTR didn’t go down without a fight. They better bring all the fight that they can. If Tully is in their corner, they’ll have their dawg in theirs.

Next week, MJF and Jericho will have a standoff.

Next week, Orange and Kris vs Bunny and Blade.



Match 5: MJF vs Sammy Guevara

MJF sneaks out of the ring immediately, so Sammy poses like the sexy man that he is. MJF back in the ring. Lockup. Side headlock. MJF with a tackle. MJF with a strut! Sammy is up. Rope work, Sammy cartwheels and struts as well. Sammy with a leap frog, back flip, misses a dropkick, back body drop, Sammy lands on his feet, MJF kips up!!! Boot, MJF flips Sammy and just punches his throat. Rope work again and this time Sammy hits knee from the side. Look for the GTH, MJF catches the knee, works the rist, tries for Salt of the Earth. Side headlock take down int oa bridge for 1..2.NO!! Backslide from MJF for 1..2..NO!!! Backslide from Sammy for 1..2…NO!!! Inside cradle for 1..2..NO!!!! they go back and forth over and over until both men kip up and I’m impressed with MJF.

Sammy ends up on the top, looking for a big move, but MJF rolls to the outside. Sammy hits the ropes, but stops as MJF walks away, slides in the ring, Sammy on the apron, blocks a right, hits one of his own, springboard, off the freakin top rope with a cutter!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! MJF on the apron. Sammy hangs him up. MJF lands on his feet, trips up Sammy, and whips Sammy into the barricade knee first.

WE ARE BACK and MJF uses the skirt to trap Sammy and attacks him. MJF gets in the face of a fan, then turns to get back body dropped. Sammy sends MJF into the ring. He’s on the apron. Springboard again, but MJF turns it into a powerbomb!!! 1….2…NO!!! MJF sits Sammy on the apron. He chops Sammy across the chest. Lock of the hips, Sammy punches the kidney. Headbutt to MJF. He sits across the top rope. Sammy on the corner. SPANISH FLY TO MJF!!! Sammy with a clothesline, again, a whip to the corner is reversed, Sammy dodhes, hits the shoulder, kick to the back of the head. He enters and boinces off the 2nd rope for a kick to th face. Sammy with a clothesline, sends MJF to the outside. Skin the cat, and Sammy celebrates in the ring. SAMMY with a dive to the outside!!!! Sammy sends MJF into the ring. Sammy on the apron. Springboard again, dives behind MJF, DESTROYER! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! MJF tries for Salt of the Earth, but Sammy traps the leg, sends MJF to the apron, MJF hangs Sammy up on the top rope. MJF grabs a chair. He holds it up in the air. Sammy with a dropkick through the ropes into the chair, and MJF tumbles into the crowd.

Sammy is in the ring. He climbs the corner. He’s up top as MJF struggles ot stand. Sammy flies with a senton ONTO MJF OVER THE BARRICADE!!!

Back in the ring, Sammy to the top rope. He stands, MJF is up and hits the top rope! Sammy is crotched! MJF grabs Sammy, TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER OFF THE TOP ROPE!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!! MJF is favoring his knee as Sammy look for feelings in his fingers. MJF grabs Sammy’s head and uses his back to stand Sammy up, but both men fall, unable to stand. MJF is finally able to stand. INSIDE CRADLE! 1…2…..NO!!!!! MJF still favoring the knee. MJF drags himself over to Sammy to punch him in the back of the knee. Sammy rolls to the outside. He’s on the apron. MJF grabs him by the hair, locks the head between his leg, but Sammy shoots him off, and MJF lands on the knee. Shoulder from Sammy, flies In for a Sunset Flip, but MJF sits on him for a pin 1..2..NO!!! Sammy reverses for 1..2..NO!!! Superkick to the face. Sammy up with a GTH! Cover! 1…2….3!!! BUT MJF’s FOOT IS ON THE ROPES!! Ref holds Sammy back, tells him it’s a 2. Match continues.

Sammy is pissed. He calls for the end. He grabs MJF, pulls him to the corner. Sammy to the top rope. 630 senton off the top rope!!!! Cover for 1..2……NO!!!!!

Jericho leaves the commentary booth. Wardlow is here to attack!!! He drops Jericho onto the steel barricade, and we see Spears by the ring with a steel chair. Wardlow holds Jericho and tosses him off the stage.

SPEARS HAS A STEEL CHAIR AND HE CLOCKS SAMMY OVER THE HEAD WITH IT!!! MJF rolls over to Sammy and falls back into a cover. 1..2……3!!!



Winner: MJF

A large part of me could have done without the overbooking at the end, especially since we saw Hager, Santana, and Ortiz cut a scathing promo about Wardlow earlier in the evening only to not be there for the main. Everything before that was great, with MJF reminding people that he’s actually pretty fucking good.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 19:58

Commentary gets sad and thanks Jacksonville for the last 15 months. Aw, what a nice fucking video package and tribute to close the show.

End Show