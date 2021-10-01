wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson Gun T-Shirt Now On Sale, Lee Moriarty On A Shot of Brandi
– Arn Anderson is capitalizing on the success of his Dynamite promo talking about how he’d spill the brains of a carjacker “all over the concrete” with a new shirt. Anderson cut the promo on this week’s Dynamite as he laid into Cody Rhodes, saying that Cody would give up his car in such a hypothetical situation while Arn wouldn’t.
That promo went over quite well online, and Anderson has announced that a shirt referencing the promo is now available via Box of Gimmicks:
Let 'em know you NEVER play the victim.
Get yours today at https://t.co/LZ9bhNvvC7
Shop: https://t.co/Ne7JwSC7lb pic.twitter.com/6ZfAgpT0bd
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) September 30, 2021
We all knew ARN means business… but we learned how serious he is about that business!
Get the new ARN shirt available now, exclusively at https://t.co/LZ9bhNvvC7 pic.twitter.com/DExdznnSTR
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) September 30, 2021
– Lee Moriarty is the guest on this week’s A Shot of Brandi, as you can see below:
