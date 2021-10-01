wrestling / News

AEW News: Arn Anderson Gun T-Shirt Now On Sale, Lee Moriarty On A Shot of Brandi

October 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Arn Anderson AEW Dynamite 10-1-21

– Arn Anderson is capitalizing on the success of his Dynamite promo talking about how he’d spill the brains of a carjacker “all over the concrete” with a new shirt. Anderson cut the promo on this week’s Dynamite as he laid into Cody Rhodes, saying that Cody would give up his car in such a hypothetical situation while Arn wouldn’t.

That promo went over quite well online, and Anderson has announced that a shirt referencing the promo is now available via Box of Gimmicks:

– Lee Moriarty is the guest on this week’s A Shot of Brandi, as you can see below:

