wrestling / News
AEW News: Blake Christian & Lee Johnson Chat With Renee Paquette, Adam Cole Plays Jedi Survivor, Full Match Videos
August 7, 2025 | Posted by
– AEW wrestler Blake Christian and Lee Johnson spoke to Renee Paquette on their rising tag team on Up Close:
Renee Paquette sits down with one of AEW’s rising tag teams, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, for an up-close and unfiltered conversation you won’t want to miss. From their journey to AEW, their chemistry as a team, and what fuels their drive in and out of the ring, take an inside look into the minds of two of pro wrestling’s most exciting stars.
– AEW wrestler Adam Cole played Jedi Survivor in a new Let’s Play video:
– AEW and ROH released the following full match videos: