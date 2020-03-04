wrestling / News
AEW and Brodie Lee Tease His Possible Debut
– In some posts on Twitter today, it appeared that All Elite Wrestling and Brodie Lee (aka former WWE Superstar Luke Harper) were teasing his potential AEW debut. Earlier today, AEW tweeted out, “It’s Wednesday.” Lee later tweeted, “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means.”
Daily, Brodie Lee will post whatever day of the week it is and write, “You know what that means.” It was reported in January that Lee was expected to sign with AEW and debut on March 18, when Dynamite is being held in his hometown of Rochester, New York.
Lee’s WWE non-compete clause reportedly ended on February 12. He was released from WWE on December 8.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 4, 2020
It's Wednesday. You know what that means.
— . (@ThisBrodieLee) March 4, 2020
