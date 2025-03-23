wrestling / News
AEW Chauffeur Reflects On Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson’s Surprise Debuts At All Out 2021
Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson both made surprise debuts for AEW at All Out 2021, and the company’s chauffeur recalled bringing them both to the arena for their appearances. Boz posted to his Twitter account to look back at the debuts on the September 5th, 2021 PPV which saw Cole come out and join forces with The Elite before Danielson then showed up.
Boz said of bringing both men to the venue:
“Pulling this double surprise was amazing. Having both of them in my car on the way to the arena was wild, and then the pop in the arena…still getting goosebumps thinking about it…
Best part..I picked up Cole from his hotel first, and he walked out as agreed…hoodie, mask, sunglasses, full incognito mode…Danielson walks out of his hotel…pants and a tshirt”
— Chauffeur Boz (@JaxBoz) March 23, 2025