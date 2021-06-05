AEW News: Chris Jericho Appearing on The Last Drive-In Tonight, AEW Releases Pride Month Shirt

– Chris Jericho is set to be a guest on tonight’s episode of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs. Darcy the Mail Girl noted that Jericho will be a guest on tonight’s episode, which will show “the two most infamous movies in the direct-to-video insanity of the 80s and 90s”:

Yes indeed! @IAmJericho has graciously agreed to come on to try and help us through this one! He’s stoked!!! 😋👍👍 #TheLastDriveIn https://t.co/vZQn5fOhMV pic.twitter.com/ChYhKvsqrR — Diana “Darcy the Mail Girl” Prince (@kinky_horror) June 4, 2021

– AEW has released a T-shirt for Pride Month, which you can get at the link below. AEW is donating 20% of the profits from the shirt to JASMYN, a youth services organization for queer young people from 13 to 23: