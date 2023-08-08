AEW Releases CM Punk Trans Pride Shirt To Support The Trevor Project

AEW and CM Punk have released a new Trans Pride charity T-shirt supporting The Trevor Project. The new T-shirt is available at ShopAEW.com and features Punk’s “Best in the World” design over a Trans Pride flag.

100% of the royalties will go toward The Trevor Project, which works toward suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth. You can find out more about The Trevor Project here.

Punk has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights and spoke at length about it to the crowd following the premiere of AEW Collision in June.