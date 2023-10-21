– It’s a double-header tonight on TNT. AEW presents a live edition of AEW Collision, plus a special live edition of Battle of the Belts VIII. Both shows are being held tonight at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tonight’s cards will be broadcast live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Battle of the Belts VIII will follow AEW Collision starting at 10:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Collision card:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* Memphis Street Fight: Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

* Miro vs. Action Andretti

* FTR vs. TBA

And here is the lineup for Battle of the Belts VIII:

* AEW World Trios Championships Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, & Daniel Garcia

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. John Silver

AEW also released the following Control Center video, featuring Tony Schiavone previewing tonight’s shows: