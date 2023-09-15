wrestling / News

Memphis Wrestling Icon Dave Brown To Be Guest Announcer on October 21 AEW Collision

September 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Dave Brown Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Memphis Wrestling icon Dave Brown will be the guest announcer for the October 21 episode of AEW Collision. Brown served as the announcer for Memphis and Championship Wrestling for the Continental Wrestling Association for over 30 years. For 25 years of that time, he worked with Lance Russell.

