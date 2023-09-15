Memphis Wrestling Icon Dave Brown To Be Guest Announcer on October 21 AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Memphis Wrestling icon Dave Brown will be the guest announcer for the October 21 episode of AEW Collision. Brown served as the announcer for Memphis and Championship Wrestling for the Continental Wrestling Association for over 30 years. For 25 years of that time, he worked with Lance Russell.

Dave Brown, one half of the Legendary announce team for Memphis Wrestling, makes his return as a Guest Announcer when AEW debuts in Memphis! Saturday, Oct 21#AEWCollision @FedExForum

8/7c on @TBSNetwork Tickets On Sale

This Mon, Sept 18 @ 10am CT 🎟️: https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/qNBab147MN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 15, 2023