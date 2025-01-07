– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. This was the first edition of Collision that was also simulcast live on Max.

Collision returned this week as there was no episode the previous weekend due to AEW Worlds End, which took place on a Saturday night. Last Saturday’s AEW Collision averaged 345,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from the 635,000 viewers for the December 21 episode. As noted, that show benefitted from the lead-in College Football Playoff game between Clemson and Texas

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the live TNT broadcast averaged a 0.09 rating. The rating fell from the 0.20 rating for the previous week.

Collision finished at No. 3 for primetime cable original programming on Saturday in the key demo. It’s primary competition was the Steelers vs. Bengals game that aired on both ABC and ESPN. That game coverage drew a combined 21,971,000 viewers and a 5.15 P18-49 rating.