– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for the January 11 edition of AEW Collision. Collision was live once against last weekend in Athens, Georgia. The show was also simulcast on Max.

Saturday’s live TNT broadcast averaged 337,000 viewers. Viewership dipped slightly by 2% from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 345,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Collision drew an average 0.09 rating, which is identical to the rating from the previous week. Collision finished at No. 7 in the rankings for cable original programming airing in primetime.

AEW will be filming this weekend’s episode of Collision, which is a special Maximum Carnage episode, on Thursday, January 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the Brady Music Center. The show will still air in its usual timeslot on Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 pm EST on TNT.

Additionally, Wrestlenomics reports that The CW’s replay of last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special that replayed on Saturday averaged 279,000 viewers and drew a 0.04 rating in the key demo.