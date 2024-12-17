– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and television numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Last weekend’s show ran head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which aired live on NBC and was simulcast on Peacock.

The TNT broadcast averaged 246,000 viewers. Viewership dropped by 12% from last week’s show, which averaged 278,000 viewers. This is the lowest average viewing audience for Collision in its regular, non-preempted timeslot.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Collision drew an average 0.09 rating. The key demo rating actually saw an increase from the December 7 episode, which averaged a 0.07 rating. AEW also faced competition from the NBA Cup, which aired on ABC. The Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game drew 1.89 million viewers and a 0.47 rating. Also, the Heisman Trophy broadcast on ESPN drew 2.251 million viewers and a 0.65 rating int he key demo.