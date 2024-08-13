– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision. Collision returned to its live format last Saturday and continued the Path to All In Summer Series in Arlington, Texas.

The August 10 episode of AEW Collision averaged 370,000 viewers. Viewership increased more than 96% following the previous week’s show, which averaged 189,000 viewers. This marked the lowest audience for Collision to date.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Collision drew an average 0.11 rating. The number was up from the 0.08 rating for the previous week, which was also the lowest rating in the key demo for the series.

Collision finished at No. 15 in the rankings for cable programming on Saturday. NFL preseason games finished in the top three slots. UFC Fight Night on ESPN finished at No. 5 with a 0.22 rating an average of 570,000 viewers. AEW also finished behind Olympic Games coverage on USA Network, other NFL Network coverage, and American Dad on Adult Swim, which drew a 0.11 rating and 243,000 viewers.