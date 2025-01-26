wrestling / News

AEW News: Costco Guys Appear On Collision, Max Caster Announces Open Challenge Series

January 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Costco Guys Big Boom AJ Big Justice Adam Cole AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

– The Costco Guys made an appearance on last night’s AEW Collision with the Undisputed Kingdom. Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice appeared in a backstage segment with Lexy Nair, during which the Kingdom approached and Adam Cole did a Boom with the two before their match against 2point0 and Daniel Garcia:

– Max Caster announced on last night’s show that he was hosting an open challenge series to see who can survive the self-proclaimed “Best Wrestler Alive”:

