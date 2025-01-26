wrestling / News
AEW News: Costco Guys Appear On Collision, Max Caster Announces Open Challenge Series
– The Costco Guys made an appearance on last night’s AEW Collision with the Undisputed Kingdom. Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice appeared in a backstage segment with Lexy Nair, during which the Kingdom approached and Adam Cole did a Boom with the two before their match against 2point0 and Daniel Garcia:
Big Boom! AJ & Big Justice share a collective BOOM with Adam Cole!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax @ajbefumo | #bigjustice | @AdamColePro | @roderickstrong | @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/6ISnLKwvxY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
– Max Caster announced on last night’s show that he was hosting an open challenge series to see who can survive the self-proclaimed “Best Wrestler Alive”:
Who can survive the best wrestler alive Max Caster in his Open Challenge series?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsonMax@PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/8OZNdVpQEg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
