AEW Countdown to Double or Nothing Listed by TNT for Friday Night

– The online TNT program schedule is currently showing an AEW Countdown do Double or Nothing 2022 for 10:30 pm EST on Friday. As previously reported, this Friday’s live episode of AEW Rampage is currently scheduled for an early 5:30 pm EST start time. However, that start time could be up in the air due to the NHL Playoffs.

Meanwhile, AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.