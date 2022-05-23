This Week’s AEW Rampage Start Time Reportedly Still Up In the Air

AEW announced a 5:30 PM start time for this week’s episode of Rampage, but that start time is reportedly still up in the air. The company announced on Friday’s Rampage that this week’s show will air at 5:30 PM ET due to the ongoing NBA and NHL playoffs. That raised some questions for fans, because the episode is set to be a live show and AEW’s events page lists the show starting at 3 PM PT, which would be 6:00 PM ET.

According to Dave Meltzer, the start time is “up in the air” as it “depends on hockey and there are multiple possible scenarios.”

Currently scheduled for Friday are game six of the Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues and Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Conference semifinal matchups. The Avalanche are up 2 – 1 on the Blues and the Lightning are up 3 – 0 on the Panthers, so it is entirely possible that one or both series are completed by the Friday. The next games for both series take place tonight at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM ET, respectively.