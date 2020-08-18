wrestling / News
AEW Dark Preview Reminder for Tonight, 11 Matches Set
– As previously noted, AEW Dark is back with a new episode tonight. The show streams tonight at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Tonight’s episode will feature 11 matchups. Here’s the AEW Dark lineup:
* Alan ‘5’ Angels vs. Billy (w/ Austin Gunn)
* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Jon Cruz & Jessy Sorensen
* The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. D3, Ryzin & Faboo Andre
* Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean & Frank Stone
* Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Will Hobbs
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)
* Private Party & SCU vs. The Butcher, The Blade & The Lucha Brothers
* Abadon vs. Red Velvet
* Ricky Starks vs. Lee Johnson
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Baron Black & Tony Donati
* The Hybrid 2 vs. The Initiative (w/ Leva Bates)
TONIGHT on #AEWDark – @Alan_V_Angels takes on @RealBillyGunn of the #GunnClub in singles action!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/FXPTsA9cj0 pic.twitter.com/7eiYFXnyAF
— AEW Dark (@TheAEWDark) August 18, 2020
