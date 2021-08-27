UPDATED: AEW Dark To Be Taped In Studio, Note On Likely Location

UPDATE: A new report has details on where AEW is planning to go for their in-studio tapings of AEW Dark. Andrew Zarian reports that Universal Studios in Orlando is a possible location for their tapings, which would take place on a sound stand similar to what Impact Wrestling and WCW used to do. This was also noted by Dave Meltzer, who said that as of now that will be the plan, with the taping open to the public.

Impact used to tape shows from sound stages at the location up until they went on the road back in spring of 2018.

ORIGINAL: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW will be taping dark in a studio for most weeks now that Rampage is set to be taped on Wednesday nights. As we saw with this week’s show in Milwaukee, AEW Dark: Elevation was taped before the live Dynamite and Rampage was taped after. It was a 4+ hour show.