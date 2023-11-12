wrestling / News
AEW News: Dax Harwood Names Three Favorite Young AEW Stars, Chris Jericho Praises Renee Paquette
– Dax Harwood has named three of his favorite younger AEW stars. The FTR member responded to a fan on Twitter who asked which his current favorite young stars in AEW to watch are, writing:
“Lots.
Daniel Garcia & Renegade Twins stand out.”
– Chris Jericho had some high praise for Renee Paquette, posting to Twitter to compete her to “Mean Gene” Okerlund after her interview with himself and Kenny Omega on this week’s Dynamite. Jericho wrote:
“She’s the best at what she does hands down. A modern day Mean Gene.”
