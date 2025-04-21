wrestling / News
AEW Announces Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 For May In Chicago
AEW has announced the date and location for Dynamite: Beach Break 2025. AEW announced on Monday that this year’s edition will take place on May 14th in Chicago at the NOW Arena.
Last year’s show took place in July in Chicago. Tickets for the 2025 edition are now on sale.
AEW Beach Break Returns to Chicago!#AEWDynamite Beach Break 2025 will be LIVE at the @NOW_Arena on Wednesday, May 14 with a 6:30pm CT Bell Time!
Tickets are On Sale NOW at https://t.co/tI0lLpshec pic.twitter.com/BGDYbCJEVm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2025
