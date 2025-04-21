wrestling / News

AEW Announces Dynamite: Beach Break 2025 For May In Chicago

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2025 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the date and location for Dynamite: Beach Break 2025. AEW announced on Monday that this year’s edition will take place on May 14th in Chicago at the NOW Arena.

Last year’s show took place in July in Chicago. Tickets for the 2025 edition are now on sale.

