AEW Dynamite Tops NXT Again This Week, Draws Highest Viewership in Five Months, Biggest Ratings in Six

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. While NXT managed to go up in viewership for its second straight week, it still was not able to best AEW this week. AEW Dynamite drew an overnight audience of 901,000 viewers, while NXT drew 753,000 viewers.

Overall, this is a major organizational win for AEW. Two weeks ago, AEW Dynamite managed to draw a four-month viewership high of 845,000 viewers for the July 22 broadcast. Last night’s episode managed to even top that with 901,000 viewers. This is the highest viewership AEW Dynamite has drawn since the March 4 episode, which drew a 0.35 rating and 906,000 viewers. That live show was held in Denver, Colorado with live fans attendance before all national shutdowns due to the global pandemic had set in. It was also the post-AEW Revolution episode of Dynamite.

While AEW fell below 800,000 viewers last week with 773,000 viewers, Dynamite managed to climb back up and break that number and drew some of their biggest ratings and viewership since really before the pandemic caused AEW and WWE to start holding empty arena events.

NXT also performed better this week, and the overnight viewership and ratings were up. Last night’s episode managed another increase in viewership with 753,000 viewers for its overnight audience. That’s above the 707,000 viewers the show drew for last week’s episode.

Ratings in the key P18-49 demographic were also up this week for both shows. Dynamite’s rating was up to a 0.36 this week, which is a nice increase from last week’s 0.30 rating. This is Dynamite’s biggest number in the key demo since the February 5 episode drew an identical number. In other words, Dynamite drew its best rating in six months.

Meanwhile, NXT’s rating this week was a 0.20 in the key demo, up from last week’s 0.18. So far, NX has managed to see consistent ratings growth for three consecutive weeks.

AEW Dynamite made it back into the Top 5 of the Cable Top 150 rankings this week, sliding back into the No. 5 spot after ranking No. 6 last week. NXT moved up one slot from last week’s ranking of No. 28 to No. 27 for this week.

ESPN’s broadcast of the LA Lakers game topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.51 and 1.193 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 3.968 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)