AEW Dynamite & NXT Rise Back Up in Viewership This Week, Dynamite Rating Slightly Down

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on the USA Network. Last week, numbers were down for both shows due to the Vice Presidential Debate. Overnight viewership numbers managed to surge up slightly this week for AEW and NXT, with Dynamite once again rising back up over 800,000 viewers. However, ratings were marginally down this week for Dynamite, but we’ll get to that later. Also, Dynamite was still the overall ratings and viewership winner between the two wrestling shows.

This week’s AEW Dynamite featured a jam-packed lineup. The show was live for the one-year anniversary of Dynamite’s debut, and all the titles were on the line. The main event featured Jon Moxley defending the AEW World title against Lance Archer. Meanwhile, NXT was headlined by Damian Priest defending his North American title against Dexter Lumis. There was some tough competition on TV, with the MLB Playoff games on FS1 and TBS. Not to mention, coverage of the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Justice Confirmation Hearings were also getting a lot of attention this week.

AEW Dynamite finished with an overnight audience of 826,000 viewers. So, the show managed to bounce back after falling to 753,000 viewers for last week’s episode.

NXT’s audience also rose up this week, though not quite as much. NXT had an average overnight audience of 651,000 viewers, which is up a meager 12,000 viewers from last week’s viewership of 639,000.

The P18-49 key demo ratings played out somewhat differently this week. AEW had another drop in the key demo ratings. Last week’s show drew a 0.31, but this week’s show fell to 0.30, despite the show’s surge in viewership this week. It’s the second week in a row for Dynamite to have a ratings drop in the key demo.

Ratings were up a little bit for NXT this week. In the key demo, NXT drew a 0.17 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.16.

Both shows did manage to climb back up in the Cable Top 150 rankings. Unfortunately, Dynamite was not able to make back into the Top 10. The show placed No. 15 this week, up from last week’s ranking of No. 19. NXT went up from No. 56 to No. 51. However, that’s the second week in a row for NXT to be outside the Top 50.

The Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros ALCS game on TBS topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.68 rating. The game drew 2.717 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the night on cable with 5.854 million viewers.

Here are the week by week AEW and NXT numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)*

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A*

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers)**, NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

* – These episodes were reruns of the Tuesday new episodes of NXT that re-aired on the SyFy channel.

** – This was a special late night, one-hour Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite