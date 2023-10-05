– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers dropped this week for the post-AEW WrestleDream fallout episode, featuring the first Dynamite appearance of the newly signed former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 800,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from last week’s show, which drew 855,000 viewers. This means this week’s edition of WWE NXT drew a higher average audience than Dynamite with 857,000 viewers. This is also the lowest viewing audience for Dynamite in five months since the May 3 episode. That show averaged 776,000 viewers.

Ratings did hold steady in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite drew an average 0.28 rating, which is identical to last week’s number.

Rankings data is not yet available. As previously noted, TBS had listing issues for last night’s Dynamite, setting it at the wrong time, which would have affected DVR numbers.