– Wrestlenomics reported the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The show saw an overall drop in numbers this week, but the show remained above 800,000 viewers. Last night’s show marked the first edition of AEW Dynamite in Montreal, Quebec. AEW held back-to-back TV tapings on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Collision being taped on Tuesday, December 5.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 823,000 viewers. Viewership fell from last week’s audience of 858,0000 viewers. Dynamite from two weeks ago averaged 845,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Dynamite averaged a 0.25 rating, which was down from the 0.29 rating for last week’s show. Dynamite from two weeks ago drew an average 0.26 rating.

Rankings data for last night’s original cable programming is not yet available. Meanwhile, the Tuesday edition of AEW Collision at the Bell Centre in Montreal will air via tape delay on Saturday, December 9.