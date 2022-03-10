AEW Dynamite Viewership Slightly Dips Again, Scores No. 1 Ratings Win for Wednesday

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the numbers for last night’s post-AEW Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite. While numbers dropped again in total overall viewership, the ratings in the key demo actually moved back up.

The Revolution fallout episode of Dynamite finished with 945,000 viewers. That’s down by 2% from last week’s average audience of 966,000 viewers.

The good news is that Dynamite’s key demo rating increased this week by 12%. The show drew an average 0.40 rating (516,000 viewers) in the key demo, increasing from last week’s rating of 0.35.

Last night’s show saw a title change in the main event, with Scorpio Sky beating Sammy Guevara to win the TNT title. Also, Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on last night’s show.

Some other good news is that Dynamite earned AEW another ratings victory for Wednesday night. The show ranked No. 1 in the key demo, per Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite moved up the rankings after slotting in at No. 8 last week.

As reported by Thurston, the ratings victory was driven by gains from women viewers. The show actually had a 20% increase in the F18-49 demographic compared to the show’s median over the last four weeks. The M18-49 demographic did not see any increase using the same measurement.

Viewership for cable originals on Wednesday was led by Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News, which drew 3.989 million viewers. In the key demo ratings, Dynamite finished ahead of the NBA on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Married at First Sight, The Five, and South Park for Wednesday cable programming.

P18-49: 0.40 (516,000) Compared to last week, up 12% in P18-49, down 2% in total viewership. 📊 Daily TV ratings reports, more demos & analysis: https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/98ChsZaWIT — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) March 10, 2022