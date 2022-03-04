AEW Dynamite Drops Below A Million Viewers, Rating Also Down

AEW Dynamite dipped below a million viewers again this week, although it didn’t quite get as low as it did two weeks ago.

According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, the show brought in 966,000 viewers, which is down 4% from last week (1,010,000). The show lost around 44,000 viewers overall.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show had a 0.35 rating with 460,000 viewers. This is down 11% from last week’s 0.40 (517,000). Compared to the last four weeks, it is down 2% in viewers and 5% in 18-49.

Showbuzz Daily reports that Dynamite was #8 for the night, behind the NBA and news coverage of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the Ukraine. Fox News and CNN mostly dominated the night, although it was an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers that was at the top. It had an 0.47 rating with 1,444,000 million viewers overall.